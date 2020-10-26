The Tillamook County Clerk’s Office provided an election update during a board of commissioners meeting held Wednesday, Oct. 21. Ballots were mailed out in the county on Oct. 14.
County Clerk Tassi O’Neil said people should have received their ballots by now. One of the main reasons why someone would not have received it is if they have moved and have not updated their voter registration.
O’Neil said people should make sure to sign their ballot envelopes.
“People are concerned about how they are signing their envelopes,” O’Neal said. “When you get your ballot, sign it how you would normally sign it.”
Whatever your normal signature looks like is likely what is on file for your voter registration, O’Neal added. If your signature does not match, you will be notified and have 14 days to take care of that. Every signature is checked.
“If you don’t sign your envelope, we’re going to send you a notice as well,” O’Neil said. “You have 14 days to take care of that.”
The envelopes for Tillamook County are the golden Tillamook cheese color, O’Neil added. In Oregon, you are not required to use your secrecy envelope. If you turn in your ballot in only the secrecy envelope, it will not be counted.
People should not mail their ballots after Tuesday, Oct. 27. Drop boxes are available throughout the county.
“We have the city drive-up drop box,” O’Neil said. “It’s close to the northwest corner of Third and Laurel.”
O’Neil said when you pull the drop box door open, there is a little bit of water, so make sure your envelope does not stick to it. The Tillamook County Library’s drop box is open for 24 hours this election.
“Please vote early, which everybody is, but let’s continue that,” O’Neil said.
Voter turnout in the county was at 44.25 percent as of 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23. Of the 20,770 people registered to vote, 9,191 people have voted.
“Turnout has been fabulous; it’s a higher turnout for Tillamook County and for the State of Oregon this election,” O’Neil said. “Voter turnout has been increasing. Even in 2018, it was not a presidential election cycle, voter turnout hit 70.08 percent and in 2016 it hit 80.60 percent.”
O’Neil said due to it being a presidential election, she expects the county will beat the voter turnout reached in the 2008 election, which was 86.40 percent.
Voted ballots are due in the Tillamook County Clerk’s Office or in an official drop box by 8 p.m. Election Day, Nov. 3. Postmarks do not count.
If you have questions or concerns, call the clerk’s office at 503-842-3402. Do not believe everything you see or hear. Ask the local office is charge.
