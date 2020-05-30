A limited selection of in-person services will now be available at 40 DMV offices across the state. Starting Monday, June 1, you can call to schedule a time to get your DMV business done.
Appointments will begin on June 3. Services available by mail or online will not be available at field offices, but you can make an appointment for:
• Driver licensing and ID cards – originals, renewals and replacements, including passenger car and commercial licenses, and instruction permits
• Driver knowledge tests
• Driving privilege reinstatements
• Disabled parking placards
• VIN inspections for new-to-Oregon vehicles previously titled elsewhere
• Farm endorsements
If you need to renew a license or ID card, consider waiting until later in the summer when the initial demand for services may have subsided.
“Our first priority is the people who were unable to get the services we can do only in person, such as replace a lost driver license or ID, issuing commercial driver licenses, knowledge tests, and reinstating driving privileges,” DMV Administrator Tom McClellan said in a press release. “Please be patient and expect longer than normal wait times on the phone and for an available appointment. If you can wait to renew until later in the summer, please consider waiting so that appointments are available for those who need them most.”
You can make an appointment by calling a local DMV phone number, 503-299-9999 in the Portland area, or 503-945-5000 in the Salem area. Offices have been equipped with plastic shields at each workstation, lobby furniture has been moved to promote social distancing, and extra cleaning of offices is scheduled to help keep customers and employees safe.
Tillamook’s local DMV phone number is 503-842-4192.
“When you do visit a DMV office, expect to follow safe social distancing and other measures in place for customers and employees,” McClellan said.
Enter the office for your appointment alone, unless a parent or guardian is needed to sign an application for a teenager applying for driving privileges or translator is needed for knowledge tests. Please cancel your appointment if you get ill, and reschedule if showing flu-like symptoms.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.