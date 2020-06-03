A new web-based form to request an appointment at a DMV office is now online at OregonDMV.com.
Using this form, DMV will set appointments for the following services at this time:
• Driver licensing and ID cards – originals, renewals and replacements, including passenger car and commercial licenses, and instruction permits
• Driver knowledge tests
• Driving privilege reinstatements with a license issuance
• Disabled parking placards
• VIN inspections for new-to-Oregon vehicles previously titled elsewhere
• Farm endorsements
DMV cannot do drive tests due to social distancing restrictions, and don’t know when they can resume offering them, but there are private testing businesses and Driver Education providers that administer driver skills tests. DMV apologizes for the long wait, especially for new teen drivers in the traditional busy summer season.
How to request an appointment
At OregonDMV.com, a simple tool will ask a short series of questions to determine whether you need an in-person visit or can do your business online or by mail. If the service you need is available for appointments, the tool will take you to the new appointment request form.
The form asks for your name and contact information. A DMV agent will contact you to schedule the in-person appointment. Please remember, once you submit the online form it will take some time for DMV to respond because of the high demand for service.
