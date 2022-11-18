Tillamook’s Short Term Rental Advisory Committee held its monthly meeting at the main branch of the library on Tuesday, November 8, receiving an update from the lawyer advising them on new regulations for the county.
Daniel Kearns informed the council, as well as the large number of concerned citizens attending, about the options available to the county when implementing new regulations.
Currently, there is a moratorium on the issuance of new short-term rental licenses in Tillamook County. The moratorium began on July 1 of this year and will expire on June 30 of next year, unless the board of county commissioners takes action on the issue before then.
Kearns told the council that Tillamook is already in a strong position when it comes to short-term rental regulations.
He said that when considering new regulations there are several issues to keep in mind.
Foremost among them is that any regulation must address the short-term rentals as a business, rather than as a residential property. Oregon law severely limits local government’s ability to regulate the use of residential property.
By regulating short-term rental properties as businesses, the county will avoid running afoul of state legislation.
He also said that if the county wishes to implement a cap on the number of short-term rental licenses, it would need to devise a mechanism to bring the number of licenses under that cap. Otherwise, any cap would be toothless and have no impact on the number of short-term rentals.
Other cities have achieved this by delaying the effective dates of their new laws. This allows property owners who would be losing their licenses time to contend with the change, respecting their constitutional right against loss of property.
The committee will meet next month on December 13. The committee hopes to meet at the Port of Tillamook’s meeting room given the large public attendance, but needs to confirm that space’s availability.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.