Tillamook County Community Developmental Disability Program unveiled two new billboards on Highway 101 on April 3, to raise awareness of their offerings and job opportunities.
The billboards, located across the highway from McDonalds, were paid for by American Recovery Plan Act funds directed through an Oregon Department of Human Services grant and will stand for the next year.
“The biggest thing is to increase awareness of the program in the community for people,” said David Richmond, the program’s director.
Richmond said that both billboards will feature photos of program clients and that he hopes they will increase applications for services.
The program currently serves around 200 residents of Tillamook with neurological disorders that originate in the brain, spanning a wide variety of disorders from autism to cerebral palsy and down syndrome.
Those residents receive in-home skills training from program staffers, who also offer relief care for caregivers. The program also finances home and vehicle modifications and helps caregivers apply for payment for their time from state and federal sources.
Richmond previously worked in the same position in Columbia County, where he oversaw the implementation of a similar program. He says that the program helped to increase the number of applications the program received last fall from the previous average of 30 to 70.
“We’d never seen anything like that before,” Richmond said.
One of the billboards will be directed at general program awareness, while the other will inform passersby of the opportunity to work with developmentally disabled people in the county. Richmond said that the program has a variety of employment opportunities available, both hands-on with clients and with helping to coordinate services.
