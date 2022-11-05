Two developers have purchased a property in downtown Bay City and hope to build workforce housing on the lot, pending zoning approval and the passage of tax abatement by the city.
Nate Palmer and Scott Imholt want to build six duplexes on the lot on A Street between 4th and 5th Streets, adjacent to the Landing Restaurant and Lounge.
“We need housing, everybody says it and talks about it,” Imholt said. “Here’s an opportunity to do it.”
The proposed development would add twelve units of affordable housing to the market in Bay City. Each unit would be 800 square feet, featuring two bedrooms and one and a half bathrooms.
Split across two levels and with an attached garage, the duplexes would have the appearance of a traditional single family home. The development would also feature a common backyard for residents.
“Our philosophy was to create a feeling, even though they’re going to be rentals, of home ownership for people,” Palmer said.
The pair is optimistic that they will be able to bring their plan to fruition, but needs assistance from the Bay City government.
They will seek approval for conditional use of the property and a variance to allow for their development’s density at this month’s planning commission meeting on November 16, before seeking final approval from the city council.
Current zoning ordinances would only allow for five single-family homes to be built on the parcel. Bay City is updating their code, with increased downtown density to allow for more affordable housing a stated goal of the rewrite.
While that update is ongoing, Imholt and Palmer hope that the emphasis on workforce housing means their proposal will be approved.
They are also waiting on the council to pass tax abatement to make the project economically feasible.
Bay City’s city council is working to pass a law offering an abatement to developers that will forego collecting taxes on properties offering affordable housing, following the format set by a 2017 Oregon law.
Until they do, it is not viable for Palmer and Imholt to build affordable housing.
“All we’re doing by having that tax abatement is we’re able to lower rents for the people that live there,” Imholt said.
The duo plans to operate the property with affordable rents for at least a decade, if they are able to complete the project.
Affordable rent on two bedroom apartments in Tillamook County is determined by the state and is currently around $1,750. Properties with affordable rent are open to people making between 80% and 120% of the median area income.
Palmer and Imholt are excited about the prospect of offering affordable housing to workers in Tillamook County. They hope that Bay City will pave the way for them to begin construction quickly.
“The sooner we get ‘em started, the sooner we can get people in them,” Palmer said.
