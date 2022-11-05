Bay City lot

The A Street lot where Palmer and Imholt hope to build six duplexes.

 Photo Credit Will Chappell

Two developers have purchased a property in downtown Bay City and hope to build workforce housing on the lot, pending zoning approval and the passage of tax abatement by the city.

Nate Palmer and Scott Imholt want to build six duplexes on the lot on A Street between 4th and 5th Streets, adjacent to the Landing Restaurant and Lounge.

