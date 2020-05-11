The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality has released the official calculation of Tillamook County’s recycling and recovery rate for the year 2018. Tillamook County disposed of 28,233 and recovered 10,858 tons of waste, resulting in a recovery rate of 27.8 percent.
While recycling rates dropped statewide as a result of China’s import bans in 2017-18, Tillamook County actually saw an increase in the quantity of materials recycled for the second consecutive year. During that same time frame, Tillamook County’s recycling ratios increased its ranking from No. 20 to No. 14 out of Oregon’s 36 counties.
“The fact that our recycling quantities increased by 1,830 tons between 2016 and 2018, while recycling markets fell into chaos, is a reflection of the thoughtful planning that went into developing our recycling system,” said Tillamook County Solid Waste Program Manager David McCall in a press release. “Our transfer station operators worked with the Solid Waste Advisory Committee and developed a recycling system that has proven to be resilient and sustainable.”
McCall continued: “We are fortunate to have recycling available, especially as other areas around the country have curtailed their operations. We still need to strive for increased waste prevention, reuse, and recycling. Every pound of waste which we don’t produce is waste which we don’t have to handle, and every pound of waste which we divert from the landfill saves our county money in disposal costs. We are still sending far too many tons of waste to the landfill near Corvallis every year, which comes at a cost to county residents and businesses. It has always been my goal to reduce our outgoing waste to about 15,000 tons, which would translate into a 60 percent diversion rate. This is economically realistic and feasible.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.