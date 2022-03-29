The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality issued eight penalties totaling $51,751 in February for various environmental violations. A detailed list of violations and resulting penalties is at https://ordeq.org/enforcement.
Fines ranged from $600 to $15,000. Alleged violations included cities not meeting requirements of their wastewater permits, a metal casting company improperly handling hazardous waste and a company performing underground storage tank services without a license.
DEQ issued civil penalties to the following organizations:
City of Lowell, $2,363, Lowell, wastewater
City of Seaside, $12,900, Seaside, wastewater
Forklift Services of Oregon Inc., $8,343, Portland, stormwater
Millbank Materials USA Ltd., $600, Portland, air quality
Morgan Truck Body LLC, $7,845, Portland, stormwater
PCC Structurals Inc., dba PCC Schlosser $15,000, Redmond, hazardous waste
Peninsula Truck Lines Inc., $2,000, Portland, stormwater
Petco Inc., $2,700, Milton-Freewater, underground storage tanks
Organizations or individuals must either pay the fines or file an appeal within 20 days of receiving notice of the penalty. They may be able to offset a portion of a penalty by funding a supplemental environmental project that improves Oregon’s environment. Learn more about these projects at https://ordeq.org/sep.
Penalties may also include orders requiring specific tasks to prevent ongoing violations or additional environmental harm.
DEQ works with thousands of organizations and individuals to help them comply with laws that protect Oregon’s air, land and water. DEQ uses education, technical assistance, warnings and penalties to change behavior and deter future violations.
Media contact: Dylan Darling, public affairs specialist, 541-600-6119, dylan.darling@deq.oregon.gov
Note: DEQ is committed to balancing its vital obligation to enforce the law and protect the environment with a consideration of the dramatic disruptions to public health and the economy caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. DEQ will continue to exercise reasonable enforcement discretion within its authority when issuing civil penalties. In addition, DEQ recognizes the pandemic may affect the ability to comply with corrective actions or pay a civil penalty. Visit our webpage https://ordeq.org/COVID19 for more information about DEQ’s response to COVID-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.