The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality issued 18 penalties totaling $2,571,444 in October and November for various environmental violations. A detailed list of violations and resulting penalties is at ordeq.org/enforcement.
Fines ranged from $1,100 to $2,105,405. Alleged violations included discharging wastewater without a water quality permit, not following hazardous waste regulations, and not submitting annual reports as required by air quality permits.
DEQ issued civil penalties to the following organizations:
Baker County, $7,400, Halfway, asbestos
Bullseye Glass Co., $6,600, Portland, hazardous waste
Clean Water Services, $13,200,Tigard, water quality
Da Yang Seafood Inc., $105,000, Astoria, water quality
East Side Plating Inc., $21,000, Portland, hazardous waste
Endura Products Inc., $4,500, Prineville, air quality
Farm Power Misty Meadow LLC (FPMM), $18,701, Tillamook, air quality
High Quality Roofing & Pressure Washing LLC, $24,000, Tigard, water quality
HP Inc., $1,100, Corvallis, air quality
Insurance Auto Auctions Inc., $6,701, Portland, stormwater
Johnny Cat Inc., $4,300, Jacksonville, air quality
Malarkey Roofing Company, $2,105,405, Portland, air quality
NIC Industries Inc., $63,600, White City, hazardous waste
PetroCard Inc., $9,568, Oakland, underground storage tanks
Sysco Portland Inc., $48,540, Wilsonville, stormwater
Tortoise Transport Company LLC and TNQ Developmental Employment LLC, $91,929, Klamath Falls, hazardous waste
Valley Iron and Steel Co. (VISCO), $20,400, Eugene, solid waste
WOF PNW Threemile Project LLC, $19,500, Boardman, air quality
DEQ issued a news release on Oct. 20, 2021, regarding the $2.1 million fine for Malarkey Roofing.
Organizations or individuals must either pay the fines or file an appeal within 20 days of receiving notice of the penalty. They may be able to offset a portion of a penalty by funding a supplemental environmental project that improves Oregon’s environment. Learn more about these projects at ordeq.org/sep.
Penalties may also include orders requiring specific tasks to prevent ongoing violations or additional environmental harm.
DEQ works with thousands of organizations and individuals to help them comply with laws that protect Oregon’s air, land and water. DEQ uses education, technical assistance, warnings and penalties to change behavior and deter future violations.
