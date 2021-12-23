deq.png

The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality issued 18 penalties totaling $2,571,444 in October and November for various environmental violations. A detailed list of violations and resulting penalties is at ordeq.org/enforcement.

Fines ranged from $1,100 to $2,105,405. Alleged violations included discharging wastewater without a water quality permit, not following hazardous waste regulations, and not submitting annual reports as required by air quality permits.

DEQ issued civil penalties to the following organizations:

Baker County, $7,400, Halfway, asbestos

Bullseye Glass Co., $6,600, Portland, hazardous waste

Clean Water Services, $13,200,Tigard, water quality

Da Yang Seafood Inc., $105,000, Astoria, water quality

East Side Plating Inc., $21,000, Portland, hazardous waste

Endura Products Inc., $4,500, Prineville, air quality

Farm Power Misty Meadow LLC (FPMM), $18,701, Tillamook, air quality

High Quality Roofing & Pressure Washing LLC, $24,000, Tigard, water quality

HP Inc., $1,100, Corvallis, air quality

Insurance Auto Auctions Inc., $6,701, Portland, stormwater

Johnny Cat Inc., $4,300, Jacksonville, air quality

Malarkey Roofing Company, $2,105,405, Portland, air quality

NIC Industries Inc., $63,600, White City, hazardous waste

PetroCard Inc., $9,568, Oakland, underground storage tanks

Sysco Portland Inc., $48,540, Wilsonville, stormwater

Tortoise Transport Company LLC and TNQ Developmental Employment LLC, $91,929, Klamath Falls, hazardous waste

Valley Iron and Steel Co. (VISCO), $20,400, Eugene, solid waste

WOF PNW Threemile Project LLC, $19,500, Boardman, air quality

DEQ issued a news release on Oct. 20, 2021, regarding the $2.1 million fine for Malarkey Roofing.

Organizations or individuals must either pay the fines or file an appeal within 20 days of receiving notice of the penalty. They may be able to offset a portion of a penalty by funding a supplemental environmental project that improves Oregon’s environment. Learn more about these projects at ordeq.org/sep.

Penalties may also include orders requiring specific tasks to prevent ongoing violations or additional environmental harm.

DEQ works with thousands of organizations and individuals to help them comply with laws that protect Oregon’s air, land and water. DEQ uses education, technical assistance, warnings and penalties to change behavior and deter future violations.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Daily Headlines Sign Up

Online Poll

What are your plans for New Year's?

You voted:

Online Poll

What are your plans for New Year's?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.