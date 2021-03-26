The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality issued 15 penalties totaling $1,443,639 in February for various environmental violations. A detailed list of violations and resulting penalties is at https://go.usa.gov/xEQJn.
Fines ranged from $1,650 to $458,266. Alleged violations included a rubber producer operating without an air quality permit, a company discharging highly chlorinated water from a construction project, and cities not properly treating their wastewater.
DEQ issued civil penalties to the following organizations:
• Alsea Quarries I LLC, $4,000, Alsea, air quality
• Cascade Steel Rolling Mills Inc., $7,200, McMinnville, wastewater
• City of Cannon Beach $1,650, Cannon Beach, wastewater
• City of Portland Bureau of Environmental Services, $15,000, Portland, wastewater
• City of Portland Bureau of Parks and Recreation, $458,266, Portland, cleanup
• City of Wilsonville, $6,600, Wilsonville, wastewater
• Conners I Limited Partnership, $6,117, Bend, stormwater
• Entek International LLC, $7,200, Lebanon, air quality
• Fishhawk Lake Reserve and Community Inc., $439,200, Birkenfeld, water quality
• Goby Walnut Products Inc., $9,011, Portland, stormwater
• Griffith Rubber Mills, $440,742, Portland, air quality
• R. Simplot Company, $11,685, Portland, stormwater
• Knife River Corporation, $25,000, Coos Bay, water quality
• Oregon Department of Transportation, $2,550, Hebo, stormwater
• Walsh Trucking Co. LTD, $9,428, Troutdale, stormwater
Organizations or individuals must either pay the fines or file an appeal within 20 days of receiving notice of the penalty. They may be able to offset a portion of a penalty by funding a supplemental environmental project that improves Oregon’s environment. Read more about these projects here: https://www.oregon.gov/deq/Regulations/Pages/SEP.aspx.
Penalties may also include orders requiring specific tasks to prevent ongoing violations or additional environmental harm.
DEQ works with thousands of organizations and individuals to help them comply with laws that protect Oregon’s air, land and water. DEQ uses education, technical assistance, warnings and penalties to change behavior and deter future violations.
