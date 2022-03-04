The Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) issued a $9,070 fine to the Tillamook Country Smoker, located in Bay City, OR for environmental violations regarding wastewater.
Greg Costley of the Tillamook Country Smoker said, “When this happened in April 2021, we immediately took action in improving our failed sump pump. The DEQ appreciated how quickly we responded to the problem.”
According to the notice of civil penalty assessment that was filed by the state of Oregon for an incident that happened in April 2021, wash-down waste water from meat processing at the Tillamook Country Smoker flowed to the a ditch then to the creek. The water was brown in color, odorous and caused discoloration of the ditch and creek, which flows into the Tillamook Bay.
Lauren Wirtis, public affairs specialist from the DEQ said, “To DEQ’s knowledge, the issue of the over land discharge to waters of the state is not ongoing.”
This is not the smoker’s first water problem. In 2019, the Tillamook Country Smoker had to make adjustments to their system in an effort to correct the problem they had with their wastewater disrupting the Bay City water levels required for their National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) permit.
“There needs to be a different system in place to prevent this kind of pollution from happening,” Wirtis said. The Tillamook Country Smoker has 20 days to file appeal the fine, pay the fine or potentially fund a supplemental environmental project that improves Oregon’s environment.
