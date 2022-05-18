Patrick Starnes, a democratic candidate in the Oregon Governor race, made a whistle stop with his wife Mary Thursday in Tillamook. Starnes, said he is visiting the coast prior to the Tuesday Primary election to meet with as many voters as he can with his grass-roots approach while on the campaign trail.
Starnes is from Brownsville OR, he said his main campaign pledge is to work on campaign finance reform, healthcare for all Oregonians, and the end to housing crisis around the state.
“As a small business owner, former school board member, and director of the Soil and Water Conservation District, I carry a deep understanding of the issues everyday Oregonians face,” he said in an interview at the Headlight Herald office last week. “Through my wife’s recent battle with cancer, I personally understand that we must achieve Universal healthcare to ensure a better quality of care and copay/deductible-free quality health insurance for all Oregonians. I also understand that all Oregonians should be able to retire with dignity with a real pension and I have concrete ideas on how to end the housing crisis in our state.”
Get BIG Money Out of Oregon Politics
Campaign finance reform is an issue that impacts all other issues. It will be impossible to make bold changes on things like healthcare and protecting the climate without getting big money out of Oregon’s politics.
Universal Healthcare will Free Up Money for Oregonians and Our Schools.
In my 10 years of experience on school boards in Oregon, I learned just how much the strain of Public Employees Retirement System (PERS) debt and healthcare costs are on school budgets, accounting for around 40% of the classroom dollars.
Create the Oregon
Shelter Fund to Solve
Homelessness
The housing crisis is one that is worsened by the holding of vacant properties by property owners. This is why I propose that a vacancy fee be levied on properties that could serve to provide housing or other services for Oregon’s houseless population. The revenue collected with this fee will support the Oregon Shelter Fund and could be matched with local and federal dollars to provide affordable housing and vital services.
Wildfire Response
and Recovery
I will work to ensure that the Oregon Department of Forestry and the State Fire Marshal have the financial resources they need to fully and effectively implement recently passed wildfire legislation (SB 762). Additionally, I will push to ensure that the Oregon Conservation Corps established by SB 762 is fully funded. ]
Climate Change
Climate change poses an existential threat to all Oregonians. Climate change has contributed heavily to the severity of our wildfire seasons, droughts across the state, and the intensity of winter storms. The negative impacts of climate change on our communities will only continue to grow in frequency and intensity. Oregon must set an example for the rest of the United States and the world in taking action to curb the already devastating effects of human-caused climate change.
LGBTQ+ Rights
Protections
Our state’s business equity programs currently do not recognize LGBTQ+ Oregonians as minority business owners. This is a huge omission on the part of the legislature that must be corrected! That’s why, during the regular session of 2021, I supported legislation like House Bill 2694, which died in committee.
Equity
Oregon must do better for its BIPOC communities. I am fully committed to promoting Diversity, Equity and Inclusion in my campaign and reflect it in my entire platform, most notably OHP for All, the Oregon Shelter Fund, and investments in public transit. The reality is that BIPOC communities face a disproportionate rate of houselessness, have less access to health insurance, and often live in food deserts.
