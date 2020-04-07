Oregon’s dine-in prohibition will remain in effect until lifted.

Gov. Kate Brown issued and executive order Tuesday, April 1, aligning the effective date for the prohibition on dine-in food and drink consumption in Oregon with that of her Stay Home, Save Lives order. Restaurants, bars, and other businesses can continue to serve food for take-out or delivery.

“We all want to return to a day where we can frequent the restaurants and businesses that have given Oregon its well-deserved culinary reputation and provided so many jobs for Oregonians,” Brown said. “I wish I could say there was a date certain when that could happen. But it would be irresponsible to lift these restrictions in the middle of this outbreak.

“I will be working with my Medical Advisory Panel, the Oregon Health Authority, and local officials to continue to evaluate how and when we can begin to return to a time where public spaces are safe from the spread of COVID-19,” Brown said.

Brown previously issued an executive order regarding abnormal market disruption around essential consumer goods and services and has issued another aligning its effective date with her Stay Home, Save Lives order.