Tillamook County Courthouse 2022
Staff Photo

On October 27, 2022, Dylan Donovan Waters, 42, was convicted by a jury on two counts of assault in the fourth degree constituting domestic violence, class C felonies, committed on or about June 15, 2022. On January 13, 2023, Waters was sentenced to 60 days in jail and three years on probation.

On November 21, Ryan Thomas Alm, 35, was convicted of theft in the second degree, a class A misdemeanor, committed on or about August 11, 2021. Alm was sentenced to thirty days in jail.

