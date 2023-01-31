On October 27, 2022, Dylan Donovan Waters, 42, was convicted by a jury on two counts of assault in the fourth degree constituting domestic violence, class C felonies, committed on or about June 15, 2022. On January 13, 2023, Waters was sentenced to 60 days in jail and three years on probation.
On November 21, Ryan Thomas Alm, 35, was convicted of theft in the second degree, a class A misdemeanor, committed on or about August 11, 2021. Alm was sentenced to thirty days in jail.
On November 28, Justin Aaron Holt, 35, pleaded guilty to a charge of strangulation, a class C felony, committed on or about October 20. Holt was sentenced to nine months in prison and two years’ probation.
On December 5, Patricia Ann Blair, 67, was convicted of driving under the influence of intoxicants, a class A misdemeanor, committed on or about July 5, 2021. Blair was sentenced to three years’ bench probation, including 120 hours of community service, and a yearlong driver’s license suspension.
On December 6, Kelly Fiona Dempsey admitted to one count of contempt of court. Dempsey was sentenced to seven days in jail.
On December 13, Seth Michael Jacobs was sentenced to six months in jail for a probation violation on a count of menacing, committed on or about October 28.
On December 19, Jordon Frank Sullivan, 35, was convicted of recklessly endangering another person, a class A misdemeanor committed on or about September 18. Sullivan was sentenced to two days in jail, a year of bench probation and a 90-day license suspension.
On December 20, Sabin W. Marley, 49, pleaded guilty to a charge of criminal trespass in the second degree, a class C misdemeanor, committed on or about February 14. Marley was sentenced to thirty days in jail. Marley also pleaded guilty to a charge of theft in the third degree, a class C misdemeanor, committed on or about February 18. Marley was sentenced to thirty days in jail for this crime as well.
On December 22, Jeremiah Beau Cruse, 39, pleaded no contest and was found guilty of theft in the third degree, a class C misdemeanor, committed on or about October 14. Cruse was sentenced to 15 days in jail and ordered to pay $30 in restitution to The Landing Restaurant.
On December 30, Dylan Leland Stephens, 31, pleaded guilty to one count of theft in the second degree, a class A misdemeanor, committed on or about February 12, 2022. Stephens was sentenced to thirty days in jail. Stephens also pleaded guilty to an attempt to commit a class C/unclassified felony- theft in the first degree, a class A misdemeanor, committed on or about September 28. Stephens was sentenced to an additional thirty days in jail for this conviction.
On January 3, 2023, Justin Lloyd Darby, 46, was found guilty on a count of theft in the third degree, a class A misdemeanor, committed on or about October 15, 2022. Darby was sentenced to two days in jail and a year on bench probation.
On January 4, Alex Roman Shuey was found to be in violation of his probation following a count of driving under the influence. Shuey was sentenced to 45 days in jail.
On January 5, Blake John Adam Fenton, 32, was convicted of recklessly endangering another person, a class A misdemeanor, committed on or about July 2, 2022. Fentonm was sentenced to time served in jail.
On January 6, Kristy Lee Bush, 36, plesded no contest to a charge of resisting arrest, a class A misdemeanor, committed on or about March 28, 2022. Bush was sentenced to twenty days in jail. Bush also admitted to being in contempt of court on that day and was sentenced to a further twenty days in jail.
On January 6, Katelyn Kelly Salvo, 28, pleaded guilty to one count of harassment, a class A violation, committed on or about August 23, 2022. Salvo was ordered to pay a $440 fine.
On January 9, Katherine Jane Umphrey, 22, was convicted of failure to perform duties of driver-property damage, a class A violation, committed on or about October 20, 2022. Umphrey ws assessed a $440 fine.
On January 10, Edward Don Merrill, 21, was found guilty of theft in the first degree, a class C felony, committed on or about December 14, 2022. Merrill was sentenced to 13 months in prison and a year on probation.
On January 12, Scott Allen Brown, 54, was found guilty of being a felon in possession of a restricted weapon, a class A misdemeanor, committed on or about February 19, 2022. Brown was sentenced to thirty days in jail.
On January 13, Jason Lee Johns pleaded guilty to one count of harassment as a violation of probation and was ordered to pay $440 in fines.
On January 17, Nickolas Charles Marinelli, 34, pled no contest to one count of theft in the third degree, a class C misdemeanor, committed on or about August 13, 2022. Marinelli was sentenced to 18 months on probation and ordered to pay $100 in restitution to Safeway. Marinelli also pled no contest to a count of criminal mischief in the second degree, a class A misdemeanor, committed on or about January 9, 2022. He was sentenced to 18 months’ probation for this conviction as well.
On January 18, Richard Russell Terry, 60, was convicted of resisting arrest, a class A misdemeanor, committed on or about April 16, 2022. Terry was sentenced to time served in jail.
On January 19, Jeffery Scott Hubbard, 32, was convicted of theft in the first degree, a class C felony, committed on or about January 24, 2022. Hubbard was sentenced to 13 months in prison and a year on probation following his release.
