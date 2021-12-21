I am announcing today my intention to seek the appointment to fill the open Senate District 16 seat and complete Senator Betsy Johnson’s current term.
I served as State Representative in House District 32 from 2004-2019 and worked closely with Senator Johnson advancing legislation to support Oregonians in HD 32, SD 16 and throughout the state.
Prior to my time as an elected state official, I served as a staff member for seven different legislators for 16 years. I can say with confidence that I am well-qualified for this position, know the legislative process and can do the job well.
While in office I was able to help pass the award-winning Oregon Resilience Plan and other legislation that now benefits veterans, seniors, fishermen and women, children and families and many other constituencies. My work in renewable energy and prevention-oriented health care policies is timely.
I live in a rural part of SD 16 and know the challenges that entails. I believe we need someone for this position who has the experience to step up and immediately address the issues of importance to our district and the state. I do not plan to run for the seat after the current term is finished in 2022 but I would be honored to be appointed to this interim position.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.