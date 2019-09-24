Back-to-back fatal crashes left two dead in Tillamook County this past week. A Bay City man was killed in a head-on crash Friday night, and a Bureau of Land Management (BLM) worker was killed in a crash Thursday evening in the Beaver area.
According to Oregon State Police (OSP), at around 9:16 p.m. Sept. 20, troopers and emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 101 near mile post 62 in the Idaville area.
OSP said a 1992 Chevrolet C1500 driven by 57-year-old Bay City resident Randall Sisson was southbound when it crossed into the northbound lane and collided with a 2017 Ford U-Haul truck driven by Darryl Borg, 66, of Nehalem.
Sisson was killed in the crash. Borg and his passenger, 40-year-old Steven Borg of Nehalem, were not injured.
The crash investigation is ongoing. An OSP spokesperson confirmed that alcohol containers were found at the scene. Test results to determine if the crash was alcohol related are pending.
OSP was assisted by Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office, Tillamook Police Department, Tillamook Fire Department, and Oregon Department of Transportation.
Nestucca Rural Fire and Rescue (NRFR) was dispatched to a crash on Upper Nestucca Road at 6:42 p.m. Thursday, Sep. 19. Emergency crews arrived at 7:07 p.m. to find a vehicle that was 75-100 feet off the road.
Burden's Towing was credited with conducting the difficult, hours-long recovery effort. A Nestucca fire official said the assistance was crucial. Tillamook Fire District, North Lincoln Fire and Rescue (NLFR), Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO), and Oregon State Police also assisted.
At 7:13 p.m., it was determined to have been a fatal accident, according to NRFR.
NRFR deployed at least a dozen personnel to the scene. Tillamook Fire Department sent and additional four to assist. NLFR also sent four. Units were cleared from the scene sometime after midnight.
TCSO later confirmed that the crash killed a BLM worker who was identified as 64-year-old Michael Steigh of Willamina.
A TCSO press release said Tillamook 911 was notified by a BLM employee that they had located a crash site involving an overdue BLM worker off Nestucca River Road, around 13 miles east of Beaver.
The press release said Steigh was driving a tractor with a brush cutting attachment when he went off the road and crashed down a steep hill. Noticing Steigh was late to return, BLM staff made calls and went looking for him.
Steigh was unresponsive when located but also difficult for searchers to reach. After arriving at the scene, NRFR confirmed he suffered fatal injuries in the crash.
