The Oregon Health Insurance Marketplace is working to reach the state’s goal of getting 100 percent of Oregonians enrolled in health coverage, and this year it is closer to that goal. 142,783 people in Oregon have enrolled in health coverage for 2022, up from 141,089 during open enrollment for 2021 coverage.
“The American Rescue Plan has made health coverage more affordable for people in Oregon and we are seeing people are taking advantage of the extra savings,” said Chiqui Flowers, administrator of the Marketplace. “People shouldn’t wait – you must sign up by Jan. 15 for coverage.”
Health insurance purchased through OregonHealthCare.gov is more affordable than ever before. Individuals and families will only pay a certain percentage of their income on health insurance thanks to financial help available through the Oregon Health Insurance Marketplace. Every Oregonian, whether uninsured, enrolled in COBRA, or directly through an insurance company, should look into Marketplace coverage, even if they were not previously eligible. More than 75 percent of people who signed up in 2021 received financial help for plans that include essential benefits such as doctor visits, prescriptions, emergency care, and mental health services.
• A 40-something couple in the Portland area making $70,000 can get health coverage for as low as $300 per month.
• A 26-year-old living in Eugene making $28,000 per year can get health coverage for as low as $1 per month.
• Parents who are 30-something and have two children in La Grande earning $80,000 can get health coverage for as low as $145 per month.
Oregonians can preview plans and savings available to them by answering a few short questions at OregonHealthCare.gov. The website is also the best place to find a health insurance experts who can help with the application and enrollment process one-on-one by phone, email, or in person. Visit OregonHealthCare.gov today to get started.
