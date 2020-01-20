David McCall filed to run for Tillamook County Commissioner Position No. 2 on Friday, Jan. 17. McCall is a Bay City councilor and Tillamook County’s Solid Waste Program manager. He will focus on important local issues such as: housing, quality services, recycling and sustainability, infrastructure repair and emergency preparedness.
“I have a wide range of experiences and I want to use my knowledge to serve Tillamook County residents,” McCall said in a press release. “I believe we need to better integrate the traditional roles of forestry, fishing and farming with tourism.”
McCall said tourism has been growing faster than the support structures needed to support it. Each of these industries has an important role to play, but we need to work together to be successful.
“As commissioner I will continue to promote transparency and collaborative efforts that benefit our community,” McCall said in the release. “Far too often decisions are made within a vacuum, and local residents are left wondering what happened.”
McCall has been active within the Democratic Party on local and state levels, as well as in Hungary. He helped organize the Tillamook Farmers Market, serving as president of the board for three years. In Bay City, he has played an integral role in advancing emergency preparedness in the community.
McCall coordinates the activities of the Master Recyclers, a group of about two dozen volunteers who strive to make a difference in their community. If you have taken your recycling to the Manzanita or Pacific City transfer stations, or brought in hazardous waste at a collection event, chances are that you have interacted with him.
McCall has earned several awards, including: Recycler of the Year (Association of Oregon Recyclers, 2017); Golden Bung Awards (North American Hazardous Materials Management Association, 2016, 2017 & 2018); Agent of Change Award (North American Hazardous Materials Management Association, 2015); Professional Achievement Recognition (Minister for the Environment, Hungary, 2012); Strategic Advisory Board (Junior Achievement Magyarország, 2006); and Service Recognition Award (American Chamber of Commerce in Hungary, 2004).
McCall is a member of the Solid Waste Association of North America (SWANA), the North American Hazardous Materials Management Association (NAHMMA), the Association of Oregon Recyclers (AOR), and has HAZWOPER and ACS-100 certifications.
McCall and his wife Éva have been married for 25 years. Their daughter, Julia, graduated from the University of Oregon with a major in dance and is currently dancing in Budapest, Hungary. McCall speaks fluent English, Hungarian, German, and enough Russian to order four cups of tea.
Stay tuned to hear about McCall’s campaign kickoffs, as well as other opportunities where he hopes to meet with residents and businesses throughout the county.
For more information on his campaign, contact David McCall, (503) 801-7866, david@votemccall.org or visit VoteMcCall.org
