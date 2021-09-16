Tillamook Coast Visitors Association (TCVA) announced Wednesday, Sept. 15, that Dan Haag of Manzanita has been hired as the organization’s trails and outdoor recreation coordinator. In this new role, he will be developing a plan for outdoor recreation facilities, increasing outdoor access for all abilities, managing the new online GIS trails map, and making recommendations for connecting trails.
This position has been a goal of Tillamook County Wellness and county commissioners, and was funded this fiscal year as a full-time position with TCVA.
Haag has been the manager of the Manzanita Visitor Information Center for several years. During that time, he trained a team of volunteers, engaged second homeowners in community activities, provided information to locals and visitors, and conducted a grant writing workshop for local businesses.
When COVID-19 hit in March 2020, he approached the Fulcrum Community Fund to raise funds for local businesses, bringing in nearly $110,000 in donations. On his own, he started a Facebook page, Three Villages Small Business Support, which became a go-to information site for COVID-related news on safety, volunteer efforts, funding and health reports.
Prior to managing the visitor center, Haag was the executive director of the Garibaldi Maritime Museum. He has also provided communications services for several organizations, including TCVA, Cape Falcon Marine Reserve and Tillamook Estuaries Partnership. He has a bachelor’s degree in communications from Linfield College, and is currently working on a Master of Fine Arts degree at Pacific University.
He and his wife Janell, along with their dog Edgar, are avid hikers. They live in the Manzanita area.
Haag will begin work with TCVA on Oct. 4. Starting then, he can be reached at dan@tillamookcoast.com
