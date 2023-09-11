Silhouette of a farm windmill

Silhouette of a farm windmill.

 Photo by Betsy Hartley.

A crisis helpline dedicated to serving Oregon’s agricultural and forestry communities is now open.

The Oregon Agristress Helpline – 833-897-2474 – is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week by call or text. The voice line can be accessed in up to 160 languages with the help of interpreters, and the text line services English, Spanish and Vietnamese.

Online Poll

Do you support Senator Suzanne Weber and other Republican senators’ petition to be allowed to serve again despite having exceeded ten unexcused absences during their walkout and violating Measure 113?

You voted:

