On November 28, 2022, Dylan Levi Foss, 28, pled no contest to one count of failure to perform the duties of a driver relating to property damage, a class A misdemeanor, committed on or about September 13, 2022. Foss was sentenced to 12 months’ probation and hs driver’s license was suspended for 90 days.

On December 28, Justin Alexander Leday, 38, pled no contest to one count of criminal mischief in the second degree, one count of criminal trespass in the first degree and one count of criminal trespass in the first degree, all class A misdemeanors, committed on or about November 25, 2022. On April 4, 2023, Leday was sentenced to time served in jail.

