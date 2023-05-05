On November 28, 2022, Dylan Levi Foss, 28, pled no contest to one count of failure to perform the duties of a driver relating to property damage, a class A misdemeanor, committed on or about September 13, 2022. Foss was sentenced to 12 months’ probation and hs driver’s license was suspended for 90 days.
On December 28, Justin Alexander Leday, 38, pled no contest to one count of criminal mischief in the second degree, one count of criminal trespass in the first degree and one count of criminal trespass in the first degree, all class A misdemeanors, committed on or about November 25, 2022. On April 4, 2023, Leday was sentenced to time served in jail.
On January 30, 2023, Julio Salazar, 43, was convicted on one count of criminal trespass in the second degree, a class C misdemeanor, committed on or about September 19, 2022, after pleading no contest to the charge. On April 3, Salazar was sentenced to six months’ probation.
On February 3, Roman Lozano Camacho admitted to one count of contempt of court, for which he was sentenced to time served in jail.
On February 16, Cristian Jonathan Vieyra Lobato, 25, pled guilty on one count of failure to perform the duties of a driver relating to property damage, a class A misdemeanor, committed on or about November 2, 2022. Lobato was sentenced to 90 days in jail during which time his license will also be suspended and all items seized from him were rendered forfeit to the sheriff’s office.
On March 10, Paul Edward Forsythe, 39, was convicted of attempt to commit assault in the fourth degree, a class A misdemeanor, Forsythe was sentenced to 18 months’ probation and ordered to pay a $100 fine.
On March 14, Reachiel Dawn Hubert, 30, pled no contest to one count of theft in the second degree, a class A misdemeanor, and two counts of criminal mischief in the third degree, a class C misdemeanor, with all three offenses having been committed on or about May 2, 2022. Hubert was sentenced to time served in jail and ordered to pay $1,870 in restitution to the Wheeler on the Bay Lodge.
On March 24, Bradley Michael Jacobson, 32, pled guilty to one count of being a felon in possession of a handgun and one count of escape in the third degree, both class A misdemeanors, committed on or about February 12, 2022. Jacobson was sentenced to 20 days in jail on each count to run consecutively.
On March 29, Abbigale Michelle Hedley, 37, pled guilty on one count of failure to appear on a criminal citation, a class A misdemeanor, committed on or about May 9, 2022. Hedley was sentenced to five days in jail.
On March 29, Leroy Richard Padilla admitted to one count of being in contempt of court and was sentenced to 45 days in jail.
On April 3, Cheyrl L Davis, 53, pled no contest to one count of theft in the third degree, a class A violation, committed on or about November 17, 2022. Davis was ordered to pay a $500 compensatory fine to Coast Printing.
On April 3, Jos-Lee Farley, 51, pled no contest to one count of endangering the welfare of a minor, a class A misdemeanor, committed on or about June 20, 2022. Farley was given 18 months’ probation.
On April 3, David Roy Almaguer was found in violation of his probation for a count of menacing constituting domestic violence. Almaguer was sentenced to 10 days in jail and his probation was extended to July 14, 2024.
On April 3, Michael David Buchler, 46, pled guilty to one count of driving under the influence of intoxicants, a class A misdemeanor, committed on or about January 27, 2023. Buchler was sentenced to ten days in jail and four years on probation, his driver’s license was revoked for life and he was ordered to pay $2,255 in fees and fines.
On April 3, Christine Mary Bernhardt, 59, pled no contest to one count of criminal mischief in the second degree, a class A misdemeanor, committed on or about January 25, 2023. Bernhardt was sentenced to one year on bench probation and ordered to pay $527 in compensatory restitution to Colleen K. Blazer.
On April 3, Harriet Reynolds Gibson, 75, was convicted of failure to perform the driver related to property damage, a class A violation, committed on about November 20, 2022. Gibson was ordered to pay a $440 fine.
On April 5, Robert William Franklin, 39, pled no contest on one count of unlawful possession of methamphetamine and one count of failure to appear in the second degree, both class A misdemeanors with the former occurring on December 3, 2021, and the latter on December 19, 2022. Franklin was sentenced to 90 days in jail on each count to be served consecutively.
On April 6, Jarrett Michael Owens, 32, pled no contest to one count of burglary in the second degree, a class C felony, committed on or about November 10, 2020. Owens was sentenced to 18 months in prison, one year of post-prison supervision and ordered to pay $3,439.11 in restitution to the Tillamook Veterinary Hospital.
On April 7, Timothy Nathanial Teegarden, 46, pled no contest to one count of driving under the influence of intoxicants a class A misdemeanor, committed on or about October 19, 2022. Teegarden was sentenced to 36 months’ probation and his driver’s license was suspended for three years.
On April 7, Kandyce A Cervantes, 32, was convicted on one count of crimninal trespass in the second degree, a class C misdemeanor, committed on or about February 13, 2023. Cervantes was sentenced to two days in jail.
On April 7, Sarah Christine Sandusky, 41, was convicted on count of harassment, a class B misdemeanor committed on or about March 18, 2023. Sandusky was sentenced to 30 days in jail.
On April 10, David Joseph Wingate, 18, was convicted on one count of attempting to flee or elude a police officer, a class C felony, committed on about June 28, 2022. Wingate was sentenced to 18 months’ probation and his driver’s license was suspended for 90 days.
On April 10, Andrew Strome, 27, pled guilty to one count of violating a court’s stalking protective order and one count of improper use of an emergency reporting system, both class A misdemeanors, committed on or about January 24, 2023. Strome was sentenced to one year on probation and ordered to pay $200 in fines.
On April 14, Andre Tito Pascua, 40, pled no contest on one count of public indecency, a class A misdemeanor, committed on or about July 17, 2022. Pascua was sentenced to 30 days in jail.
On April 17, Nathan Richard Jeremiah Fouch, 32, was convicted of one count of attempt to commit aggravated harassment, a class A misdemeanor, committed on or about August 20, 2022. Fouch was sentenced to time served.
On April 17, Kevin Michel Hunt, 63, pled no contest to one count of criminal driving while suspended or revoked, a class A misdemeanor, committed on or about February 18, 2023. Hunt was sentenced to two days in jail.
On April 17, Kristin Nicole Green, 40, pled no contes to one count of assault in the fourth degree, a class A misdemeanor, committed on or about December 13, 2022. Green was sentenced to one year on probation.
On April 17, Jeffrey George Walters, 66, pled no contest to one count of taking, angling, hunting or trapping in violation of wildlife law or rule, a class A misdemeanor, committed on or about January 13, 2023. Walters’s hunting lice was sentenced to 36 months’ probation during which time his hunting license will also be suspended.
On April 18, Alexander Rawe, 30, pled guilty to one count of being a felon in possession of a restricted weapon, a class A misdemeanor, committed on or about April 12, 2023. Rawe was sentenced to 18 days in jail.
On April 18, Clinton Eric Branum, 46, pled no contest to one count of identity theft, a class C felony, committed on or about July 4, 2022, one count of theft in the first degree, a class C felony, committed on or about January 31, 2022, and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm a class C felony, committed on or about April 19, 2022. Branum was sentenced to 13 months in prison on the identity theft charge, 13. Months in prison on the theft charge and 18 months in prison on the firearm possession charge, all to be served concurrently, 48 months of combined post-release supervision and ordered to pay $578 in restitution to William Cibart.
On April 18, Lacey Rose Vancleave, 32, pled guilty on one count of unauthorized use of a vehicle, a class C felony, committed on or about January 30, 2022. Vancleave was sentenced to 20 days in jail, 18 months on probation and was ordered to pay $9,248.67 in restitution to various parties.
On April 24, Stanley Lee Bowyer, 76, pled no contest to count of public indecency, a class A misdemeanor, committed on or about February 15, 2023. Bowyer was sentenced to two years on probation.
On April 25, Angel Martinez Cardenas, 35, pled guilty to one count of failure to perform the duties of a drive, relating to property damage. Cardenas was sentenced to 60 days in jail and his driver’s license was suspended for 90 days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.