An automatic second alarm fire was dispatched at 5:36 p.m. July 25 on Doughty Road in Bay City. Units were dispatched from Bay City, Tillamook, Netarts and Garibaldi.
According to Tillamook Fire District, first in fire crews reported fire involvement with a house that appeared to be under construction and portable buildings in the rear. Fire crews extinguished the fire in all three buildings with tender shuttles from local hydrants.
The property was being used to grow marijuana in two semi-truck trailers outfitted with grow lamps and irrigation, the fire district said. The fire appears to have started in the west side trailer, spreading to the adjacent trailer and then into the house. The homeowner was unavailable for additional comment.
