National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day was Jan. 9. In an effort to focus community attention on local heroes, Fibre Federal Credit Union and TLC, a Division of Fibre Federal Credit Union celebrated Law Enforcement Appreciation during the first full week of January. All week, Fibre and TLC accepted donations for the Behind the Badge Foundation of Washington and the Oregon Fallen Badge Foundation.
On Jan. 8, branch staff delivered “copcakes” to all local police, sheriff and state patrol offices as a token of appreciation for the officers’ service. For a small donation, staff members opted to wear “Law Enforcement Appreciation” badge stickers and dressed in blue and black clothing.
At the end of the week, Fibre and TLC raised a total of $521.78 for the Behind the Badge Foundation and $225 for the Oregon Fallen Badge Foundation. The Behind the Badge Foundation is a resource providing comprehensive support to Washington State’s law enforcement agencies, families, and communities after an officer has died or suffered serious injury in the line of duty. The Oregon Fallen Badge Foundation pays for the costs incurred by a line of duty death memorial service, including those associated with the planning, preparation, and execution of the ceremony, and provides support for the survivors of a fallen officer.
