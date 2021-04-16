Tillamook County’s ‘Warning Week’ data from Oregon Health Authority (OHA) indicates the county had 67 cases from March 28 to April 10 and a test positivity rate of 7.8 percent.
“There are new disease metrics,” Tillamook County Community Health Centers Administrator Marlene Putman announced during a Tillamook County Board of Commissioners meeting Wednesday, April 14. “Normally, that would put us in ‘Extreme Risk’, with the new disease metrics we are in ‘High Risk’.”
The county is projected to remain in ‘High Risk’, effective Friday, April 23, through Thursday, May 6. The statewide metrics counties must meet to move to ‘Extreme Risk’ include COVID-19 patients occupying at least 300 hospital beds statewide and a 15 percent increase in the seven-day average over the past week. These metrics were not met. Final data and risk level changes will be made Tuesday, April 20.
“As of April 13, 9,530 people have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, which is 36 percent of Tillamook County residents,” Emergency Preparedness Coordinator Ed Colson said.
Colson said the CDC, FDA and OHA have paused the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine as they review six reported cases of a rare and severe type of blood clot in individuals after the vaccine. Until updated guidance is received, vaccine partners will use the Moderna vaccine for vaccination events, including a frontline worker vaccine event held Saturday, April 17, which was previously planned to use the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The health department urges everyone to keep their appointments when possible.
Planning for vaccinating 16 and 17 years olds is underway with the anticipation of those under 16 as well, as everyone 16 and older become eligible for the vaccine Monday, April 19. The Pfizer vaccine, not currently available in Tillamook County, is the vaccine authorized for those under 18 years of age.
“The planning is being done in collaboration with our vaccine partners, the school districts, Oregon Health Authority and Adventist Health Tillamook, who has a super cold storage unit,” Colson said. “With that, we’re working on having Pfizer to become available.”
The health department is working on having the Pfizer vaccine, which is used for those under 18, available in the county. As of now, those 16 and 17 years old can call 211 to find a vaccine site that offers the Pfizer vaccine.
If you have questions about the COVID-19 vaccine, call the vaccine line at 503-842-3914.
Sign up for a vaccine at https://tillamookchc.org/coronavirus/vaccines/
