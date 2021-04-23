Tillamook County will remain in ‘High Risk,’ effective Friday, April 23, through Thursday, May 6. Tillamook County Health Department reports a slight decrease in COVID-19 cases, with 49 positive and presumptive cases from Sunday, April 4, through Saturday, April 17.
Administrator Marlene Putman reported during a Tillamook County Board of Commissioners meeting Wednesday, April 21, that the county had eight positive COVID-19 cases over the weekend and two during the week up until April 21. The county has had a total of 25 COVID-19 hospitalizations and three COVID-19 related deaths.
“As of April 20, 10,507 people have received at least one dose, which is 40 percent of county residents and 6,690 people are considered fully vaccinated,” Putman said regarding vaccines.
As of Tuesday, April 20, 10,507 Tillamook County citizens have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, Putman said. As of Monday, April 19, all Oregonians 16 and older can schedule an appointment for a vaccine. The health department and vaccine partners are working on providing access for 16 and 17 year olds to receive the Pfizer vaccine, as it is not available in Tillamook County at this time.
“Other appointments are still available,” Putman said. “You can schedule online.”
Some citizens have canceled their appointments if they receive a vaccine elsewhere, opening spots for others to receive the vaccine, so people who want a vaccine soon should keep an eye on the online scheduling tool.
“Vaccines are free,” Putman said. “We receive the vaccine itself free and so do the people that we give those shots in the arms to.”
Putman said no insurance, social security number or immigration status is needed for the COVID-19 vaccine and everyone is eligible. The reason people are asked for insurance information is because the cost of administering the vaccine can be billed to insurance providers. People on Medicare may be asked to provide a social security number, if they are willing, to verify they have Medicare, as Medicare can be billed for the administration of the vaccine as well.
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is still on hold, Putman added. The health department will keep people updated on that.
Nestucca Rural Fire Protection District will soon be able to hold vaccine events in south Tillamook County. Citizens will be able to schedule for that site while scheduling a vaccine using the online scheduling tool on the health department’s website.
If you need assistance in scheduling an appointment, call the vaccine line at 503-842-3914.
Sign up for a vaccine at https://tillamookchc.org/coronavirus/vaccines/
