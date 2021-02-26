A COVID-19 vaccine update was provided during the Tillamook County Board of Commissioners meeting Wednesday, Feb. 24. Commissioner Erin Skaar gave the vaccine report, as Marlene Putman and Ed Colson, of the health department, were both at a vaccine event.
Skaar said Tillamook County has 413 total cases of COVID-19 and 11,005 negative tests, as of Feb. 24.
“We’re running at a 2.1 percent average positivity rate, which is a nice low rate, which is allowing us to stay at Lower Risk level,” Skaar said. “We had 20 new confirmed positive and presumptive cases in the last two-week period. “
Should the county have more than 30 cases in the upcoming week, this would cause the risk level to move upward.
The larger vaccine clinics had to be postponed this week due to the bad weather back east, but some small clinics happened for booster shots, Skaar said.
“Tillamook County vaccine providers are actively working currently to schedule those people in the 75 and older category,” Skaar said. “There are about one thousand people in that category.”
Currently, Tillamook County has over 5,000 people on the 65 and older list. As of Feb. 19, 3,369 primary vaccines have been administered since December.
“We encourage everyone who has not yet enrolled to please do so,” Skaar said of those in the 65 and older category. “You can go on online to the website, you can also, if you’re unable to access the website, you can call the health department and someone will assist you with getting enrolled on the website.”
Completed enrollments are put on a list to be contacted when a vaccine dose is available. The exact vaccine site will depend on vaccine supply.
“Our staff will always identify ourselves and our organization and will never ask for payment or credit card information,” Skaar said on behalf of the health department. “If anyone does contact you and asks for payment or credit card information, that is a scam.”
Safeway and Tillamook Pharmacy are now eligible to schedule vaccines online. You can go to the Safeway website or healthmart.com for more information.
“You are able to contact them directly if you would like to see if they have a vaccine available for you,” Skaar said.
Skaar said the advisory council is looking at eligibility for future groups to see who will be next in line after those 65 and older, but have not made a decision at this time.
Volunteers are now being used at the vaccine sites. If interested, email the health department at tcchc@co.tillamook.or.us
If you need help filling the eligibility form, you can call the health department’s vaccine line at 503-842-3914.
The eligibility form is available at https://tillamookchc.org/coronavirus/vaccines/
