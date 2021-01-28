Tillamook County Health Department provided a COVID-19 vaccine update during a Tillamook County Board of Commissioners meeting Wednesday, Jan. 27.
Administrator Marlene Putman said Tillamook County is at 373 positive cases, as of Jan. 27. People should continue to use precautions to keep the case count down.
“We have 1,250 doses allocated for Phase 1A,” Putman said. “That will hopefully be 1,350 if we receive an additional 100 today.”
As of Jan. 27, 950 individuals in the county have been vaccinated, Putman added.
“We are working through and expect to finish up our Group 1, which is mainly health care providers in that group,” Putman said. “We will close that out here today we hope.”
The health department hopes to finish vaccinating those in Phase 1A, Group 2, by the end of the week. Group 2 includes long-term and group living facilities, foster care, hospice, mobile crisis units and staff in correctional setting. The health department is also working on Groups 2 and 3.
Educators were approved to begin receiving the vaccine Jan. 25. The health department has reached out and gathered information from public and private schools. They will see next week if there are enough vaccines to cover all educators in the county. For those 65 years and older, there is no new date identified yet to receive the vaccine.
“We will continue to develop our strategies for large events for vaccine distributions,” Putman said. “We’ll also be setting up a new scheduling software.”
Commissioner Erin Skaar said it is going to take a while to get everyone in Tillamook County vaccinated. Some counties are vaccinating seniors currently, but Tillamook County is still working on health care providers and long-term care facilities. Chair Mary Faith Bell said vaccines are being distributed by population. Vaccine clinics are being set up for Phase 1A.
“We’re all frustrated that we’re not getting more than what we’re getting but we can’t administer more than we have,” Bell said. “We’re limited by the amount of vaccine we’re receiving at this time.”
The health department will provide an updated vaccine report during the Tillamook County Leadership call Friday morning, Jan. 29. Visit the county’s website for call-in information.
For COVID-19 vaccine questions, call the health department’s new COVID-19 Vaccine Line at 503-842-3914.
