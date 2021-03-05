Tillamook County Health Department provided a COVID-19 vaccine update during a Tillamook County Board of Commissioners meeting Wednesday, March 3.
Administrator Marlene Putman said Tillamook County is likely to remain in Lower Risk for an additional two weeks if cases remain below 30 for the two-week period. The final data count will be announced Tuesday, March 9, and go in effect Friday, March 12.
“The governor announced a new sequencing plan,” Putman said. “We provide that on our Facebook.”
Gov. Kate Brown announced Feb. 26 a new sequencing plan for the COVID-19 vaccine. Phase 1B, Group 6 will be eligible March 29 and includes adults 45-64 with underlying health conditions with increased risk; seafood, agricultural, migrant farm, and food processing workers; people living in low-income senior housing, senior group and independent living; individuals experiencing homelessness; people currently displaced by wildfires; and wildland firefighters.
Phase 1B, Group 8 is eligible May 1 and includes frontline workers as defined by Centers for Disease Control, multigenerational household members, and adults 16-44 with underlying health conditions with increased risk.
Phase 2 is eligible June 1 and includes the general population with adults 45-64 and then those 16 and older by July 1.
Right now, Tillamook County is still working on Phase 1B groups 1-5, Putman said. Those who fill out an eligibility form are put on a randomized list. The county is currently vaccinating those 70 and older and will be starting on those 65 and older soon.
So far, 2,160 Phase 1 primary doses and 1,648 Phase 1B doses have been administered in the county. To date, 14.4 percent of Tillamook County residents have been vaccinated.
Putman said the Johnson & Johnson vaccine would be shipping out to counties in Oregon, including Tillamook County. It is likely there will be a future booster dose.
For those who have received both doses of the vaccine, they may be covered but can still be a carrier and infect those around them, Putman said. People should continue wearing a mask, wash hands and maintain six feet of distance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.