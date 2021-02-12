Tillamook County is at 352 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases, as of Thursday, Feb. 11, according to the Oregon Health Authority. Tillamook County had 13 new confirmed positive and presumptive cases of COVID-19, from Jan. 24 to Feb. 6, the Tillamook County Health Department reported.
The county will remain in Lower Risk for the next two weeks, effective Friday, Feb. 12. If cases increase by 30 or more cases in the next two weeks, the county would be at risk of moving up in risk level effective Feb. 26.
Staff in the three public school districts have been vaccinated, Emergency Coordinator Ed Colson said during a Tillamook County Board of Commissioners meeting Wednesday, Feb. 10.
“A total of 2,310 Tillamook County residents have been vaccinated so far,” Colson said.
Because of high call volumes, all residents 65 years and older are asked to use the eligibility form on the health center’s website at https://tillamookchc.org/coronavirus/vaccines/ or access the form directly at https://bit.ly/2LEZucy.
The health department is no longer able to schedule vaccine appointments by phone or email. If you need assistance filling out the form, call 503-842-3914 or email tcchc@co.tillamook.or.us.
Colson said once you submit the form, you should receive confirmation that it was received. Every resident on the form will be contacted and can receive a vaccine. It may take several weeks to get a vaccine.
“We have heard from Oregon Heath Authority that the allocation we receive is supposed to be consistent throughout the week,” Colson said.
Colson said pharmacies in Tillamook County will soon be able to administer vaccines. More information will be coming when available.
Colson said the department is working with vaccine partners on messaging about the second vaccine dose to put information out about expected symptoms.
