A total of 131 COVID-19 vaccines were administered Tuesday, Feb. 16, the Tillamook County Health Department reported Wednesday, Feb. 17, during a Tillamook County Board of Commissioners meeting. As of Feb. 16, 1,921 Phase 1A primary doses were issued.
“We still encourage all who are eligible under Phase 1A, and within those Groups 1-5 of Phase 1B to use our online form, which is available in English and Spanish on our website,” Emergency Coordinator Ed Colson said. “Once they fill out those enrollments, they automatically get put on a list to be contacted for an appointment when available.”
Due to high call volumes, the health department is unable to schedule appointments by phone or email. Health center staff or a vaccine partner will contact those individuals who have filled out an eligibility form for an appointment.
“The exact site of where vaccinations happen is going to be dependent on our vaccine supply we receive, as well as staffing,” Colson said. “When we call you, details of where that site will be provided when either our staff or when one of the vaccine partners call to schedule.”
Colson said the health center and vaccine partners would always identify themselves and the organization they are working with and will not ask for payment information over the phone.
The demand for the COVID-19 vaccine continues to grow, Colson added. It will take several weeks to get through the current eligibility groups. Safeway and Tillamook Pharmacy are now able to schedule eligible residents online for the vaccine.
You can sign up for a COVID-19 vaccine at Safeway online at https://www.safeway.com/pharmacy/covid-19.html
People who need help filling out the eligibility form can call the COVID-19 vaccine information line at 503-842-3914 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The eligibility form can be found on the health center’s website at
https://tillamookchc.org/coronavirus/vaccines/ or directly at https://bit.ly/3dhCrA6 for those 65 years and older or at https://bit.ly/2ZqPqY2 for all Phase 1A, educators/early learning and child care providers.
If someone gets scheduled for a vaccine through one of the pharmacies, they should fill out an eligibility form and select ‘remove enrollment – scheduled elsewhere/no longer need.’
“It’s just a continued message that it will take some time to get everyone in our county vaccinated who’s eligible,” Commissioner Erin Skaar said. “We all need to be patient.”
