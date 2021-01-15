Ed Colson, representative of the Tillamook County Health Department, provided a COVID-19 vaccine update during a Tillamook County Board of Commissioners meeting Wednesday, Jan. 13. According to the health department, 536 doses of the Moderna vaccine have been administered in the county, as of Jan. 13.
Colson said providers are distributing the vaccine to those in Phase 1A. Vaccination of those 65 years old and older, as well as those with underlying health conditions, are now included in Group 1B. This group also includes child care providers, early learning and K-12 educators and staff. These vaccinations are estimated to begin Jan. 23.
“As soon as this vaccine is more readily available, we will let everyone know,” Colson said.
Administrator Marlene Putman said people should refer to the Tillamook County Community Health Centers website for information on which groups are being provided the vaccine. The health center hopes to have scheduling information in the future. Jan. 23 is the target start date, but the health center does not know if this will be the start date for Tillamook County.
Vice Chair David Yamamoto said essential services are becoming first in line for the vaccine. He wondered if board of commissioners should be included in that list across the state based on the role they play. Colson said Phase 1B includes essentials workers and he will follow up and see if commissioners would be included.
“Please be patient,” Commissioner Erin Skaar said. “This will take some time. This is very exciting that the groups we can vaccinate has expanded but it’s still based on the number of vaccines that come into our community and that comes from the government releasing the doses and the state spreading them out.”
Gov. Kate Brown issued a statement Friday, Jan. 15, stating states will not be receiving increased shipments of vaccines from the national stockpile the week of Jan. 18 because there is no federal reserve of doses. Brown said she is demanding answers from the Trump administration.
“This is a deception on a national scale,” Brown said in the statement. “Oregon’s seniors, teachers, and all of us were depending on the promise of Oregon’s share of the federal reserve of vaccines being released to us."
For up-to-date vaccine information for Tillamook County, visit Tillamook County Community Health Center’s website at https://tillamookchc.org/coronavirus/vaccines/
