Tillamook, OR (97141)

Today

Mostly cloudy early with showers developing later in the day. High near 60F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low around 50F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.