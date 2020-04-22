A sixth case of COVID-19 in Tillamook County was reported on social media Tuesday, April 14. The Tillamook County Community Health Centers confirmed the case, a person between the ages of 40-50. Public health department staff is working with the individual who remains under self-isolation at home. A contact investigation is ongoing.
During a County Leadership Team Teleconference on Monday, April 20, Community Health Centers Administrator Marlene Putman said there have been no new positive tests and the county is sitting at six positive cases.
“The State of Oregon issued a new testing report that is available,” Putman said. “It provides a summary of testing by week and indicates that positive testing results have remained consistent.”
Putman said the continued goal is to increase testing that is available. The big priority will be working with community partners.
Oregon state Sen. Betsy Johnson said rural hospitals continue to struggle. A couple of people she spoke with cannot receive help right now because of the lack of personal protective equipment.
As of April 20, the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reports 1,910 positive cases and 74 deaths and 39,038 people tested in Oregon. There have been zero deaths in Tillamook County and 197 negative tests.
According to OHA, the two most reported symptoms are cough and fever. The two most common risk factors are having underlying conditions and contact with a known COVID-19 case prior to symptom onset.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.