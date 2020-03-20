Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported 26 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 114, as of 8:30 a.m. Friday, March 20. There are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Tillamook County yet.
COVID-19 tests are available in Tillamook County, but due to high demand and limited supplies for these tests, Tillamook County Community Health is following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and OHA assessment guidelines regarding who is tested.
Gauging Tillamook County’s response to the coronavirus outbreak is difficult. Officials cannot say how many test kits are available in the county because each health facility has its own supply, according to Marlene Putman, administrator, Tillamook County Community Health Centers. She said the current turnaround time for tests is approximately 48 hours.
“I can say that the supply is very limited in the county, state and nationally,” Putman said. “There has been some increased capacity this week … it is expected that there will be increasing capacity in the coming days and weeks.”
Through a medical screening process and provider clinical judgement, Community Health will determine who needs a medical appointment that may occur at the mobile clinic. The mobile clinic will be stationed in the parking lot of the Community Health Center clinic, located at 801 Pacific Ave. in Tillamook.
Putman said the Oregon State Public Health Lab (OSPHL) is conducting laboratory testing of prioritized samples sent to them using state and federal guidance. She said commercial labs can receive samples that may not meet the strict guidelines required to protect OSPHL inventory for higher risk cases, public health investigations and the safety net.
OSPHL can process up to 80 tests a day and is building surge capacity, Putman said. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines on who should be tested included those with fever, cough, difficulty breathing and who have traveled to certain affected regions outside the U.S., and those who had close contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19 or is hospitalized, has evidence of viral pneumonia and a negative influenza test.
“The total number of people that are tested is not available by county,” Putman said. “We do not have county specific information available on the number of people tested. We only receive information on positive tests in the county.”
A Tillamook lumber mill worker was tested for coronavirus, leading operations to shut down this past week for cleaning. Hampton Lumber Mill Plant Manager Mark Elston said the employee was tested at the local hospital and advised by medical professionals to self-quarantine at home pending results.
“The employee is following that advice and has committed to inform us of a positive or negative result once known,” he said. “We will let our employees know this result and will keep the appropriate community leaders informed.”
Elston said upon learning of the possible infection risk, Hampton Lumber closed shop to clean and sanitize areas the employee frequented. He said the relevant break rooms, restrooms, offices, and control rooms were sanitized by a local cleaning service.
As of Thursday, March 19, Elston said the employee’s test results had not yet been received. The mill was reopened for work after the temporary shutdown to sanitize gathering areas.
County officials confirmed this past Friday that tests for COVID-19 were conducted in Tillamook County. The Health Department said it had tested two sick individuals, and both came back negative. Adventist Health said it has also tested patients for the virus.
County commissioners urged the public to avoid unnecessary social contacts in the coming weeks. They hope to prevent a surge that would leave hospitals and clinics overwhelmed with sick patients.
No specifics are being released regarding individual negative test results. If there are positive COVID-19 test results in the future, public health staff will follow OHA guidance when addressing affected individuals.
There is now a COVID-19 information line staffed by registered nurses from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday (also available in Spanish). If you have questions about flu-like symptoms or are concerned about COVID-19 warning signs call: 503-842-3940.
