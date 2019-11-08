The Tillamook County Courthouse at 201 Laurel Ave. in Tillamook is closed due to an unknown odor, according to a press release from Tillamook County Sheriff's Office.
The Sheriff's Office said out of an abundance of caution for the health and welfare of the employees and visitors, the courthouse is closed until the odor can be identified and deemed safe.
All departments outside the courthouse are unaffected and will operate as normal.
The press release said county officials understand and apologizes for the significant inconvenience. And investigation is ongoing and details are limited at this time.
Please watch the County’s website at www.co.tillamook.or.us for the most current open/closure information.
