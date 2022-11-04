Impromptu updates on upcoming elections and recently sent tax statements lengthened an otherwise brief meeting of the Tillamook Board of County Commissioners last Wednesday.
Counselors quickly addressed their legislative agenda, approving the hire of a new data analyst for County Health and Human Services and signing off for an offer to be made to purchase a piece of land.
The land parcel is owned by Mark and Debra McClaskey and is near the county courthouse.
Commissioner Mary Faith Bell said that the property would be used for a new parking lot when the county is able to make future additions to their facilities at the courthouse. An annex will be added either to the south of the courthouse or the east of the Pioneer Museum sometime around 2025.
The board also appointed Marni Johnson to the Tillamook County Tourism Advisory Committee.
After addressing the legislative agenda, Commissioner Erin Skaar asked Tillamook County Clerk Tassi O’Neil for an update on the election.
O’Neil said that so far 5.76% of ballots have been returned in Tillamook County. She said that anybody who had not received his or her ballot by Friday should call the election office.
She reminded voters that their ballots need to be dropped in an official drop box by 8 p.m. on Election Day, or postmarked by that day.
Skaar then shared some information on the property tax bills that the county sent out this week.
She said that the county is assessing $69 million in property taxes on 29,000 properties, from 22,000 separate mailing addresses, 51% of which are outside Tillamook County.
Skaar shared that around half of those funds will go to schools, with only around 12% finding its way to the county for general services. She encouraged residents to look at their tax bill to see a complete breakdown of where their dollars go.
Bell then shared a brief history of property taxes in Oregon, remarking that ballot measure 5, passed in 1990, limited property tax increases to 3% annually.
She explained that this limitation was what led county governments in the state to frequently impose levies and issue bonds.
Commissioners then noted that the board meetings would be relocated to their new home next week in room 106 of the courthouse, before adjourning the meeting.
