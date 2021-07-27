Tillamook County Board of Commissioners agreed during a meeting Wednesday, July 21, to keep retiring employee Gordon McCraw as an on-call emergency management director in the emergency management department in the county commissioners office.
Chair Mary Faith Bell said McCraw’s retirement is set to begin Aug. 2 and it would be beneficial to hire McCraw on a temporary basis.
“Not only does he have knowledge of emergency management specifically, but also the bridge between counties and the state emergency management department, the bridge between counties and FEMA,” Bell said. “I think it’s in our best interest to have Gordon stick around and help us out with his institutional knowledge.”
The office of the emergency manager will now answer to the executive of the board of commissioners. Commissioner Erin Skaar agreed with Bell that it is important to being the position back to the county commissioners office.
“This is intended to be a transition and a bridge to get us from his retirement to having a new full-time person on board,” Skaar said.
Skaar said the council recently attended a Tillamook County Futures Council meeting and the community was clear that emergency preparedness is a priority.
“No matter what happens moving forward with Gordon’s position, please be aware there is a plan in place,” Vice-Chair David Yamamoto said. “We have had many discussions with the Fire Defense Board, and Adventist Health, and the sheriff’s office, 911 center, and everyone who needs to be involved in emergency management.”
The commissioners had a meeting Monday, July 19, with professional leaders of fire defense, as well as concerned citizens, and got information on how the county can improve emergency management moving forward, Bell said.
“Our emergency response is pretty darn good in Tillamook County because we have so much practice,” Bell said.
Bell said one of the areas that can be improved on is communication.
The commissioners approved the personnel requisition for a replacement grant-funded returning employee as an on-call emergency management director in the emergency management department, located in the county commissioners office.
