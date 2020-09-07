Tillamook County Republican Central Committee hosted Thursday, Sept. 3, a candidate open forum for Tillamook County Sheriff candidates Gordon McCraw and Josh Brown. Because of the number of attendants, the forum was moved outside to comply with COVID-19 guidelines.
McCraw is the Tillamook County emergency manager, weather forecaster and lieutenant on the sheriff’s force. He was in the Navy for 20 years. He moved to Tillamook from New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina.
McCraw worked part time in emergency management and part time on patrol at the sheriff’s office. He was made administrative lieutenant four years ago.
“I have a lot of experience in emergency management,” McCraw said.
McCraw said he spent the past year working on emergencies such as the Manzanita tornado, flooding, cyber attack of the county and COVID-19.
Brown said he was born and raised in Tillamook and has raised four children here.
“I’m also part of the fair board, which is a very involved position,” Brown said. “I currently serve as the vice president of that board.”
Brown is also a volunteer youth baseball coach. He started his law enforcement career in 2004 as a volunteer. He was a contract deputy for the first four years and then moved back to regular patrol.
“During my entire time in law enforcement, I’ve logged over 1,570 training hours, specific to my duties,” Brown said. “In 2012, I transferred to the patrol division, which is where I currently serve.”
Community input is critical to the sheriff’s office success, Brown added. It is his goal to create opportunities for the community to interact with the sheriff’s office on multiple levels.
A citizen asked if Gov. Kate Brown issued an executive order to take firearms away, if the candidates would comply. Brown said he would not take them away. McCraw added that the sheriff’s office cannot be the mask police and they won’t be the gun police.
A citizen asked if there were riots in Tillamook County, would the sheriff’s office deputize legal citizens.
“If what is going on in our community exceeds what the sheriff’s office has, I would,” Brown said. “There are a lot of good people in this community who are ready to help.”
McCraw said the reality is it would be very risky to deputize people without training. He would try to get help from surrounding areas and bring in additional officers from other places.
Tillamook County citizens will vote for the next Tillamook County sheriff in the Nov. 3 general election.
