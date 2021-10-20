The Tillamook County Board of Commissioners is seeking applications for one vacancy on the Tillamook County Parks Advisory Committee. Members of this committee advise the board of commissioners on planning issues and management policies for Tillamook County parks. Members serve three-year terms.
The Tillamook County Parks Advisory Committee is composed of seven members with representatives from north, south and central county. The current membership is seeking a new member. The committee normally meets one time per month for two hours, currently at noon to 2 p.m. on the first Tuesday. Tillamook County citizens from all areas of the county are encouraged to apply.
Membership application forms are available on the county website under the Board of Commissioners' Committees page. Applications should be emailed to Isabel Gilda in the Commissioners' office at igilda@co.tillamook.or.us by 5 p.m. Nov. 12. For more information on how to submit an electronic application, call Isabel Gilda at 503-842-3431; for more information about the Tillamook County Parks Advisory Committee, please call JoAnn Woelfle at 503-322-3477 ext. 4.
