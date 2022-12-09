A proposed business licensing fee for Tillamook County met with voluminous and vociferous public backlash at a public hearing at the board of county commissioners meeting on November 30.
Business owners from up and down the county came out for the 9 a.m. meeting and unanimously derided the proposal, leading Board Chair David Yamamoto to cancel a previously scheduled public hearing in favor of forming a working group on the issue.
The proposed license would have been required for all businesses operating in the county, with limited exceptions.
Applicants for the license would have needed to certify their compliance with state, federal and local laws and pay an annual licensing fee between $75 and $300 depending on their number of employees.
The licensing program would have been administered by the Tillamook County Economic Development Council and funds generated by the fee would have contributed to council initiatives.
As written, the ordinance would have given county officials the right to enter businesses to inspect them for compliance.
Trouble was clearly brewing for the proposed ordinance as the weekly meeting got under way at 9 a.m.
Usually sparsely attended, the commissioners’ meeting room was packed with a standing room only crowd of agitated business owners who spilled into the courthouse’s hallway.
Agitation grew when County Attorney William Sargent told the assembled crowd that public comment on the proposed ordinance would need to wait until the advertised meeting time of 10:30.
Most of the business owners waited through the regular meeting and another public hearing to have their voice heard, and more arrived as the official start drew close.
In a break between the end of the board meeting and the start of the first public hearing, Yamamoto drew up a chair to speak to those in the audience.
He said that the county government wanted to have an idea of who was operating businesses in Tillamook to help prevent illegal operations.
Yamamoto also stressed that the purpose of public hearings was to solicit feedback and amend proposed legislation.
The crowd gladly obliged Yamamoto, offering an hour and a half of critical, sometimes vitriolic feedback to the board.
The most common point of contention with the bill was the right of entry to inspect for compliance.
Business owners, many of whom operate out of their homes, strongly objected to the idea of a county official entering their businesses to inspect.
Many expressed skepticism that any county official would or even could be qualified to assess compliance with all state, federal and local laws for the wide variety of businesses across Tillamook County.
They also were doubtful that the county would be able to hire a staffer to carry out enforcement, given labor shortages in Tillamook.
The economic development council also drew sharp criticism.
Business owners questioned the council’s purpose, complaining that they saw no benefit from its work and had no desire to supplement its budget with no specifics for how those funds would be spent.
The licensing fee itself was criticized for being overly broad, with some noting that as written it would apply to people running multi-level marketing businesses out of their homes or small-scale firewood vendors.
Others complained that the 30-day application review period was too long, the fee was unprecedented among Oregon counties and that penalties were overly harsh.
But above all, business owners expressed anger and concern over what they saw as an example of government overreach.
They said that between federal and state regulators and business licensing required by cities in the county, they were already well-regulated and assessed a plethora of fees.
The general sentiment was that the county government was primarily concerned with revenue generation but that the proposed licensing fee was poorly written and left room for abuse.
Communism was mentioned by several public commenters and some expressed disappointment with the commissioners for proposing such legislation.
Several went so far as to say that they would not comply with the ordinance if enacted.
In response to the outpouring of discontentment, the commissioners all expressed their desire to assuage the public’s concerns.
Commissioner Mary Faith Bell suggested a working group be formed with business owners to investigate the issue further and devise a better proposal and volunteered to participate in the working group.
Commissioners Erin Skaar and Yamamoto quickly accepted the offer and Yamamoto canceled a second public hearing on the ordinance, which had been scheduled for December 13.
Please send any comments to headlightreporter@countrymedia.net.
