Tillamook County logo

On November 30, 2022, the Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) had a public hearing on a proposed business license ordinance for businesses in unincorporated Tillamook County.

The meeting room was packed with people from the business community who had concerns about the ordinance as it was written. We heard their concerns, several of which were thoughtful and helpful, and we cancelled the second public hearing on the ordinance. That tabled the issue, as an ordinance cannot be approved without two public hearings.

0
0
0
0
0


Online Poll

What do you enjoy most about the Superbowl?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Online Poll

What do you enjoy most about the Superbowl?

You voted: