County officials contracted a forensic computer firm, Arete Incident Response, to help after a malware attack infected Tillamook County government’s computers. Systems were expected to be down for 24-72 hours, possibly longer.

After meeting in a closed-door session Wednesday, Jan. 22, county officials confirmed a cyberattack took place. Internal computer systems were down, and phone systems and email networks were affected. The Tillamook County website, which hosts numerous departments, was also down. County computer network connections were disabled to contain the spread of malware.

Tillamook County Sheriff's Office was experiencing some effects to its phone system and email, though Sheriff Jim Horton said the ability for deputies to respond was not affected by the cyberattack. Tillamook County Emergency Communications District's dispatch and 911 services appeared unaffected, though Administrator Doug Kettner said his agency was investigating to further assure the cyberattack had no impact.

County commissioners scheduled another immediate closed session for late Wednesday to discuss what was called a "data security incident." An emergency open session on the matter was held Thursday morning. A county-issued statement regarding a cyberattack said computer difficulties with several systems had arisen Wednesday. Information Technology staff immediately launched an investigation and determined there was a malware attack.

County officials said in the statement they would coordinate with law enforcement as well as retain an independent computer forensics provider and legal experts to assist in the investigation. The investigation was in its early stages. The FBI was also contacted.

County officials apologized for the inconvenience to the public. The statement said there was no indication yet that the personal information of employees or residents has been accessed or misused.

"Tillamook takes the security of the information entrusted to us very seriously. We are taking steps to prevent a similar event from occurring in the future, including strengthening security measures," the county statement said. “Although we are not at liberty to share many details about this matter at this time, we will provide a further update once the investigation is complete."

The courthouse and other external departments remained open for business. However, the ability to do business electronically was compromised.

Tillamook County Health Department and Department of Community Development directed patients and customers who could not get through on regular phone numbers to use alternative phone numbers, which are provided below.

Tillamook County Health Department was open, although there was no access to electronic medical records. The county statement assured that personal health information was protected. If patients cannot get through on regular phone numbers, please call:

● 503-812-3916 for medical and behavioral health clinic scheduling

● 503-812-3774 for dental clinic scheduling and services

● 503-354-4257 for WIC, public health and environmental health

Department of Community Development is open Mon. to Fri. from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Please visit the office for planning and other department services. Please call:

● 503-812-8543 for building, plumbing, mechanical and electrical inspections

● 503-812-2431 for sanitation.

This story is developing and an in-depth report will be posted