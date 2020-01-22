Tillamook County officials have issued a statement regarding a data security incident that impacted its computer systems.

On Wednesday, Jan. 22, Tillamook County government began experiencing computer difficulties with several of its computer systems. The county Information Technology Department immediately launched an investigation and determined that it was the victim of a malware attack.

County officials said in a statement they would coordinate with law enforcement as well as retain an independent computer forensics provider and legal experts to assist in the investigation. The investigation is in its early stages.

County officials apologized for the inconvenience to the public. The statement said there was no indication that the personal information of employees or residents has been accessed or misused.

"Tillamook takes the security of the information entrusted to us very seriously. We are taking steps to prevent a similar event from occurring in the future, including strengthening security measures," the county statement said."Although we are not at liberty to share many details about this matter at this time, we will provide a further update once the investigation is complete."

The malware attack impacts all county departments. All computer systems are offline at this time, the website is down and the phones are working intermittently. The courthouse and other external departments remain open for business. However, the ability to do business electronically is compromised.

Tillamook County Health Department and Department of Community Development are directing patients and customers who cannot get through on their regular, published phone numbers to use alternative phone numbers at this time, which are provided below.

Tillamook County Health Department is open, although there is no access to electronic medical records at this time. The county statement assured that personal health information is protected. If patients cannot get through on regular phone numbers please call:

● 503-812-3916 for medical and behavioral health clinic scheduling

● 503-812-3774 for dental clinic scheduling and services

● 503-354-4257 for WIC, public health and environmental health

Department of Community Development is open Mon. to Fri. from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Please visit the office for planning and other department services. Please call:

● 503-812-8543 for building, plumbing, mechanical and electrical inspections

● 503-812-2431 for sanitation.

This story is developing and an in-depth report will be posted