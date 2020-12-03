The Tillamook County Board of Commissioners agreed during a board meeting Wednesday, Dec. 2, to reopen certain county offices to the public by appointment only, as they were before the governor’s two-week freeze.
Chief of Staff Rachel Hagerty said on Nov. 17, the board signed an order closing certain Tillamook County offices. If the county lets their current order expire, county offices will reopen to the public by appointment only.
“Under order 20-023, which was signed by the board of May 22, county offices will reopen to the public by appointment only,” Hagerty said. “That began before on June 8.”
Commission Chair Bill Baertlein said the county still has OSHA guidelines to follow.
“We’re still proceeding with all OSHA guidelines, Oregon Health Authority guidelines, as well as the new county risk assessment plan the governor’s office has come out with,” said Joel Stevens, Tillamook County Counsel.
Commissioner Mary Faith Bell said the county has cautious guidelines in place by having people do business with the county by appointment only. Every other organization can be open under moderate risk, with restrictions, she added.
“I’m really grateful to the governor’s office for these new guidelines because they’re based on science, they’re detailed and they’re specific to each county and where we’re at,” Bell said.
Commissioner David Yamamoto said the county was very cautious regarding COVID-19 beginning in March. The people of Tillamook County have taken this seriously, he added. He expressed concern over employees.
Baertlein said he has concerns about employees too but at this point, he said their best efforts are to go back to where they were two week ago and be open by appointment only, letting the order expire.
Commission-elect Erin Skaar said the county shut things down prior to other counties, and shut some things down that those other county never did. The ‘moderate risk’ category the county is currently in encourages the county to have employees work from home as much as possible.
The commissioners agreed to let the order expire, allowing county offices to reopen by appointment only.
