The Tillamook County Courthouse has reopened to the public. The Tillamook County Board of Commissioners voted Tuesday, Nov. 9, to open the courthouse so people can come in without an appointment.
Commission Chair Mary Faith Bell said masks are required indoors at all times, as well as social distancing.
“The libraries are open,” Bell said. “People are very excited about that.”
People can now browse for longer than the previous 15-minute allotments.
Vice-Chair David Yamamoto said community development will be open but due to limited staff, people should make appointments if they can. If going without an appointment, employees will try to take care of you as they have people available.
The commissioners’ board meeting room is limited in capacity. There is room for 19 people and a total of 12 people in the audience. If people would like to attend the weekly board meetings in person, they should arrive early. The board meetings are held at 9 a.m. Wednesdays and are also streamed live or available by conference call. More details on attending virtually are available on the board meeting agendas each week.
Commissioner Erin Skaar said the city of Tillamook has been coordinating the opening of city hall with the county’s opening of the courthouse, and have opened their city offices as well, as of Nov. 10.
Bell said several departments are short-staffed, including community development and public works. If you go to public works and the door is locked, call or make an appointment over the phone.
