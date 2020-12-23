Tillamook County Board of Commissioners voted during a board meeting Wednesday, Dec. 16, to keep county offices open by appointment only. The commissioners also held an emergency meeting Thursday, Dec. 17, with county leadership to see how departments could be more responsive to the Extreme Risk category, effective Friday, Dec. 18.
County offices are closed to the public except by appointment but remain open for services via telephone and electronic means. The county also reduced courthouse appointments to 2-5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The library is open by curbside only.
Commission Chair Bill Baertlein said Tillamook County skipped from moderate to Extreme Risk. The High Risk category ends at 59 cases for a two week period before moving to Extreme Risk. Tillamook County had 60 COVID-19 cases during the two week period.
“Just one less case folks, and we would not have gone into that Extreme Risk and our restaurants and bars would still be open,” Baertlein said.
Commissioner Mary Faith Bell said the courthouse is currently meeting the governor’s guidelines. A lot of what the county is doing is what is covered under the Extreme Risk.
“Our offices – a lot of them – are already closed because we’re responding to COVID and trying to keep the public and our employees safe,” Bell said.
Retail stores are essential but curbside pickup is encouraged in the Extreme Risk category. Offices are closed to the public and to implement work from home if able.
Personal services are allowed and long-term care facilities are allowed for outside visitation only during this risk level. Restaurants are open by takeout and outdoor dining is limited to 50 people.
