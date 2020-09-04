Tillamook County’s offer on what is known as the Jensen property has been accepted. The county will now conduct its due diligence on the property before closing in six months. The Jensen family is well known in Pacific City for their community support, including their donation of the land where the Kiawanda Community Center sits.
The Jensen property consists of several parcels totaling nearly six acres located in Pacific City along Cape Kiwanda Drive, bordered to the north by the Kiawanda Center and to the south by the county-owned Pacific City Turnaround. The $3.25 million purchase price will largely be funded by Pacific City transient lodging tax funds and the proposed parking fees, which are slated to go into effect Jan. 1,
2021.
“For several years, the county has set aside a portion of transient lodging tax dollars for unique opportunities to improve the quality of life for our citizens and visitors,” said Tillamook County Commissioner Chair Bill Baertlein. “This is a great one we could not pass up.”
Tillamook County now has six months to obtain a property value appraisal and environmental and zoning reviews. The county will also team up with the Pacific City/Woods Parking Advisory Committee and Pacific City/Woods Citizen Advisory Committee to envision potential uses for the property and develop a concept plan.
Commissioner David Yamamoto shared that, “Some of the initial ideas we are considering are day use, parking, walking paths, preserved open space, and a transit stop.”
