Tillamook County Leadership held a community update Friday, July 17, to discuss COVID-19-related updates from departments in the county. As of Sunday, July 19, Tillamook County had 23 positive COVID-19 cases.
Adventist Health Tillamook President Eric Swanson said right now, personal protective equipment supply is good for what is on hand. Adventist Health urgent care clinics are seeing an average of 54 people per day.
“What that number represents to me is we’re getting back to normal business volumes where people are confident that the hospital and our clinics are a safe place to go to receive their medical care,” Swanson said. “The big uptick we have seen is in our Lincoln City clinic for urgent care.”
In one day alone, the urgent care had received 18 visits. Every other clinic is just getting back to normal business.
“Across Oregon, we’re seeing some increase in positive cases,” Tillamook County Community Health Centers Administrator Marlene Putman said. “The same is true in Tillamook County.”
Putman said there have been no workplace outbreaks in the county. Oregon Health Authority states outbreaks are five or more individuals at a workplace with at least 30 employees.
The center is being conservative in testing, Putman said. They are only testing people who are symptomatic or a close contact with someone who tested positive. There are not enough tests in the community to test those who are asymptomatic.
These close contacts will be asked several questions. If you are a close contact, your name will not be given out. They will also not reveal the name of the person who tested positive. There are 20 individuals in the county who are trained for contact tracing.
“I think people have heard in general from the governor’s office, and other folks from the Oregon Health Authority, that most of these [increased] cases are acquired in community types of family gatherings, where people are not exercising social distancing and wearing appropriate face coverings,” Putman said.
Gordon McCraw, incident command, said FEMA is sending five million KN95 masks for Oregon’s schools. McCraw has also received 5,000 KN95 masks for small businesses. McCraw pushed out a survey to the community and businesses can fill out how many masks they need. Businesses need to have their request in by Mondays. On Wednesdays, the library will be handing them out between noon and 5 p.m.
McCraw said turnaround time for tests are taking 5-9 days due to the increase of testing, as a result of the increase of positive cases.
“There are more restrictions being placed in other states,” Yamamoto said. “That has not yet happened in Oregon, although my biggest fear is that it might happen.”
Most businesses will not survive a second closure, Yamamoto said. We need to be careful.
“We were stuck at six cases for almost three months,” Yamamoto said. “We knew that wouldn’t last.”
