The Tillamook County Leadership discussed at their community meeting Friday, June 12, the latest updates involving COVID-19 and Phase 2.
Adventist Health Tillamook President Eric Swanson said Oregon Health Authority has given some new guidance for visitor restrictions. The hospital will be allowing one visitor for each patient a day. They still cannot open up to widespread testing.
There are still hospitals in California that are seeing a spike in cases.
Gordon McCraw, incident command, said the county is in the process of getting more personal protective equipment (PPE).
“The governor has put a hold on further phase additions to see how things are going,” McCraw said. “I think that has a lot to do with the counties that have recently seen the spike, such as Lincoln County.”
Multnomah County also saw a big spike in cases after Memorial Day. McCraw said he thinks we will see a spike in cases due to the close proximity of demonstrators.
Rep. David Gomberg said the coastal caucus is continuing to work on proposals to bring money to coastal communities. The news of Tillamook County continues to be positive and consistent with no new positive COVID-19 cases.
“Lincoln County has seen a substantial change,” Gomberg said. “In the last 10 days, they have gone from nine positive to, I believe, late yesterday, the count was 170.”
Gomberg said our circumstances are fragile and we need to be aware of the larger environment. He continues to call out regular attention to the high unemployment rate on the coast.
Sen. Betsy Johnson said she has been focused almost exclusively on budgets and that many of the social issues are beginning to eclipse the budget issues. There have been calls on a special session for police reform.
Commissioner David Yamamoto said things are opening up across the county and more people are traveling. The county has been stuck at six cases for a long time but he does not see that holding.
Jennifer Purcell, North Coast region coordinator for the governor’s office, said Gov. Kate Brown announced a plan for reopening schools. She is convening an advisory council for the next steps of reopening. The Department of Education anticipates some schools will be able to return to an in-person full setting.
Purcell said most of the parks in our region will reopen in some capacity. She encourages people to go to the state parks website for what parks are included and what to expect it terms of restrooms and garbage.
“I received a number of inquiries about events and venues and the guidance that is with those,” Purcell said.
Indoor gatherings are limited to 50 people in Phase 2. Venues, restaurants and bars are determined by square footage and the ability to maintain physical distancing.
“There seems to be some question about the use of the term ‘party’ in venue and event guidance,” Purcell said. “‘Party’ refers to groups of 10 or fewer that arrive at an event or gathering together.”
The fairgrounds, and other large space meeting areas, are based on the ability to maintain physical distancing of six feet between parties.
