The Tillamook County Board of Commissioners discussed tourism in Tillamook County during a board meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 19.
Tillamook County Sheriff Jim Horton said the county is inundated with visitors. Community partners have discussed several strategies.
“Over the last several weeks, we have increased our enforcement efforts, particularly in South County,” Horton said.
Tillamook State Forest has had very heavy use, as well as Sandlake Recreation Area, Pacific City and Oceanside. The sheriff’s office has pulled detectives to work back on patrol on the weekends.
Horton said on a fully staffed day, there are three deputies working in the county and we need to find a way to increase services for the county.
“I’m concerned to the point that if there’s a major incident in the county, given the number of people who are here, we would be unable to respond effectively to a major incident,” Horton said.
COVID-19 has changed how people recreate. These issues are centered on day use. There are concerns about sanitation and water quality.
Oregon Department of Forestry is in the process of counting cars in some of their parking lots. Community partners have agreed there are problems.
“We’re working with ODOT to get additional reader boards in strategic locations, putting out information about limited parking and limited services,” Horton said. “We’re doing everything we can, but what it boils down to is we need to increase our public safety presence within the community.”
Horton expects a continued busy season. Oregon State Police have been in Portland due to the social unrest.
“The primary mission of the Oregon State Police is traffic enforcement on the state highways,” Horton said.
Every call for service is channeled to the sheriff’s office right now, increasing the workload.
“We have great partnerships with all the municipalities,” Horton said. “We share resources, we collaborate, they come out of their area to assist us and we respond to their areas to assist them.”
Horton said the Tillamook Police Department is down two officers. It is a constant battle trying to keep the departments at full staff.
Horton estimates there were 100,000 people in the county last weekend.
“What we’re seeing this year is record numbers of visitors in Tillamook County,” Commissioner David Yamamoto said. “I just don’t feel it’s going to get that much better next summer.”
Pacific City has always been an issue in Tillamook County, with parking and an overwhelming number of visitors. There was recently an issue in Oceanside as well. People were stopped on the street leading up to the parking area, waiting for a spot to open up.
Yamamoto said he would like to start talking to OPRD and other agencies about the county taking over their parking areas. In Pacific City, they hope to hire two additional deputies, by using $10 parking fees.
“We need to start this conversation with OPRD and the forest service just to see what kind of agreements we can make,” Yamamoto said. “It’s evident that they – OPRD, Department of Forestry, US Forest Service – they need additional security in all of their areas.”
